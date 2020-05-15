Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.37. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Barclays cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.