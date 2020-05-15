WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Update

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 995,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,314,000 after acquiring an additional 805,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 301.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,601 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $6,863,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

