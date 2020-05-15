Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.