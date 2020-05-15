Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 309,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

