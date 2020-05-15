Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$13.01 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.56.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.08.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

