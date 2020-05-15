Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WDO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$13.01 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.56.
TSE:WDO opened at C$11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.27 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.08.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
