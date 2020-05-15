Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.53, approximately 90,038,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 36,770,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

