Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cerner (CERN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) recently:

5/15/2020 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

4/29/2020 – Cerner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Cerner had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Cerner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/28/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

4/13/2020 – Cerner is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Cerner had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Cerner had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $259,974,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

