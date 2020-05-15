Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BOK Financial (BOKF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $40.55 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $832,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 over the last ninety days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

