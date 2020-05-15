Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on W. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $197.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $71,537.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,076,295 shares of company stock worth $34,015,455 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

