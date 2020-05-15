Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 172,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

WTRE stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.44. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other Watford news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon D. Levy acquired 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $51,079.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,316 shares of company stock worth $259,428. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter worth $25,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Watford by 2,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 261,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watford by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter worth $916,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

