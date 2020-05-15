Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

