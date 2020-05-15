Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

