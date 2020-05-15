Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

