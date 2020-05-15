Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.