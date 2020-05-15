Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

