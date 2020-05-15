Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $233,472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

