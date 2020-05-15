Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,770,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 49.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Waitr from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

