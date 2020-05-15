W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after buying an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after buying an additional 80,999 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $47.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.