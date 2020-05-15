Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Releases Earnings Results

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:VYCO opened at $0.03 on Friday. Vycor Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

