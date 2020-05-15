Vodafone Group Plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4746 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vodafone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.0%.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

