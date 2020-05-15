Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.93. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 743,547 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.67%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

