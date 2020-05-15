Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE VSH opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.80.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 125,892 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.