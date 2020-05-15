Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,172,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,732 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,283,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

