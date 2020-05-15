Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,172,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,732 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,283,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
V stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
