VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $59.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. VF traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $52.76, 3,215,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,173,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.