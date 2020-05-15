Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

