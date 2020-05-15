Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $598,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

