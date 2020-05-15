Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Visa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

V stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

