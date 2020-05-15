Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,210 CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $647.46 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $496.11 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.64.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

