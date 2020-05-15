Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,391 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

