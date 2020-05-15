Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $252.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,182. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

