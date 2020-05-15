Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $636,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of HCA opened at $99.17 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

