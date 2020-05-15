Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $536,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -877.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.