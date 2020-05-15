Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $559,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

