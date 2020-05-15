Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 6,552 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

