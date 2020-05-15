Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Netflix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $441.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

