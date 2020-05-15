Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,161 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RELX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

