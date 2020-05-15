Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Share Price

News headlines about Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Quebecor earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Quebecor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

