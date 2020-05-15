Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson bought 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 167,721 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.