Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Vectrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.81 EPS.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

