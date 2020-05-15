Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

