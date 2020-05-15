Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Down 32.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) fell 32.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06, 2,319,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 745% from the average session volume of 274,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $997.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

