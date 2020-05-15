Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Down 32.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) fell 32.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06, 2,319,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 745% from the average session volume of 274,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently commented on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $997.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
