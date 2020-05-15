Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 480,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 321,630 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,518,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $146.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

