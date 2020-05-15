United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

URI opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.