United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $15.51. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 23,182,233 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

