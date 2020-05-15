Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

