Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys £123.54 in Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,118 ($54.17) per share, with a total value of £123.54 ($162.51).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,067 ($53.50) per share, with a total value of £122.01 ($160.50).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,109 ($54.05) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,362.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a one year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

ULVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective (down from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,506.82 ($59.28).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

