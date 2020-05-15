Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a daily sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

UAA stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

