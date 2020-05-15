Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a daily sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.91 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

