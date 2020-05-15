Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 36,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. China International Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

TWTR stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Twitter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

