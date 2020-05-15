Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 628,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,298 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 657,921 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 346,770 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $999,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,090,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,298 in the last quarter.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

TPTX opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

